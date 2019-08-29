UAE Pounds 'Terrorist Organisations' in Yemen's Aden After Saudi Airport Attack - Reports

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hit "terrorist organisations" in the Yemeni province of Aden in response to an attack against Saudi-led coalition forces and Saudi airport, Reuters reported, citing the WAM state news agency of the UAE.

According to the media report, the UAE has also called on the international community to act against "terrorist organisations" in Yemen.

The Yemeni Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday that UAE fighters had carried out no less than 10 airstrikes over the last 24 hours.

Approximately 300 servicemen and civilians died or were injured as a result of UAE airstrikes on Yemeni government positions in the country’s southern provinces of Aden and Abyan, according to the Yemeni Defence Ministry.

The Yemen Foreign Ministry previously condemned the UAE actions, demanding from the UN Security Council to do the same.

Southern Yemeni separatists, meanwhile, have recaptured most of the key Red Sea port of Aden from the internationally-recognized government, media reported earlier in the day.

Militants loyal to the Southern Transitional Council reasserted control over most city districts after government forces pulled out, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency cited sources as saying.

Pro-independence forces, reportedly backed by the UAE, took over Aden and its suburbs in early August but seemingly agreed to let the government retake it this week. The city serves as its temporary seat.

Clashes between separatists and government troops caused a rift between the UAE and pro-government Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition of Arab countries fighting armed Houthi political opposition forces after they overran the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014. The UAE is part of that coalition.

The armed conflict between Yemen government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict world’s worst humanitarian crisis.