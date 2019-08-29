US Has To Keep Presence In Afghanistan After Peace Deal Finalised - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said in an interview with Fox News Radio that Washington will have to prolong the US presence in Afghanistan, even after the peace agreement with the Taliban is concluded. According to President Trump, the size of the US contingent in the Central Asian country will first fall to 8,600 troops.
The statement comes as US and Taliban representatives are engaged in peace talks on an Afghanistan peace deal in Doha, Qatar.
