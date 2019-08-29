Erdogan Not Ruling Out Purchasing Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters Instead of US F-35 Jets

Following the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at MAKS-2019 International Air Show earlier this week, the Russian President stated that Turkey and Russia had discussed the possibility of maintaining cooperation in the defence industry, including on both fourth-generation Su-35 and fifth-generation Su-57 jets. He also noted that Turkey is interested in not only purchasing, but also jointly producing military products.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his back to Turkey from Russia where he visited MAKS-2019 and met with Putin, told reporters that he doesn't rule out the possibility of the procurement of Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, CNN Turkey reported.

When asked by a reporter if Su-35 and Su-57 planes were among alternatives to the US F-35, the Turkish president reponded by saying "Why not? We didn't come here in vain."

"After we learn the United States’ final decision [on F-35 jets], we will make our own moves ... The market which allows us to meet our needs is large," Erdogan told Turkish reporters

Erdogan also noted that he would have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about the F-35s within a few days, according to CNN Turk.

The president talked to the journalists on board his plane as he was returning from his official visit to Russia where he attended an international MAKS aviation show where the fighter jets were showcased.

While speaking with reportes, the Turkish president said that by participating in MAKS-2019 "we had the opportunity to get to know the new products of the sector."

He also pointed out that he had invited Russian President Putin to visit Teknofest Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival, which will be held in Istanbul on 17-22 September, according to CNN Turk.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.