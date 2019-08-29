Register
    Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri delivers a speech during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016

    Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Explains ‘Main Reason’ For US Calling Off Strikes Against Iran

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    In June, US President Donald Trump claimed that he had stopped a military strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran just 10 minutes prior to it’s execution. The announcement came in the wake of the downing of a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone, which Tehran said was in violation of the country’s airspace, over the coastal Hormozgan Province, by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    The chief of general staff of the Iranian Armed Force, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, said on Wednesday, that though the US stopped a military strike in June “in the name of a high number of probable victims,” it was not the main reason behind the decision, according to Mehr News.

    The top-ranking Iranian Armed Forces official noted that the main reason the US called off the military operation was “Iran’s deterrence power.”

    Bagheri highlighted that in spite of all the problems Iran faces, the country “enjoys great capabilities in the defence sector and the Iranian nation will not allow the eruption of another war,” Mehr News reported. 

    In June, the IRGC downed a US spy drone which Tehran stated was in violation of the country’s aerospace. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Tehran’s statement, claiming instead that the UAV was hit while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. 

    Following the incident, the US president said that he had called off an airstrike after learning that some 150 Iranians would die if the attack went forward.

    Tensions between Iran and the US have intensified following the 2018 US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions against Tehran. Recently, Washington has built up its military presence in the region and attempted to form a regional coalition against Iran.

    Tehran, reacting to the US moves, announced a partial suspension of its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that it would continue to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days until the five remaining signatories to the deal (China, France, Germany, the UK, and Russia) ensured that Tehran's interests were protected.

