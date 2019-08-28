Israel Defense Forces Strike Hamas Targets in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced through its Twitter account late Wednesday that the service's aircrafts had attacked a Hamas outpost in northern Gaza as a response to a previous projectile launched toward Israeli territory.

No injuries related to the strike have yet been reported.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed to the Times of Israel that the military action was "in response to a failed rocket attack from the enclave." Sirens were previously heard in Nativ Ha'Asara, along the engagment line in Gaza, according to the Jerusalem Post.

No further details regarding the IDF response had been released by officials.

The day prior, several explosions were heard throughout Gaza, leaving the strip in a state of alert. It was reported that at least two security personnel in the Palestinian enclave were killed at "explosions targeting police checkpoints," according to Al Jazeera.

The development comes as a Hamas delegation in Egypt's Cairo works to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel. According to the Post, the delegation is composed of three officials, including Hamas officials Rawhi Mushtaha and Tawfiq Abu Naim.