Video: Major Blast Hits Gaza, At Least 2 Killed - Reports

The Israeli military targeted earlier the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to shell attack from the territory of the enclave, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to media reports, at least two police personnel were killed on Tuesday as a result of an explosion that occurred near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction in southern Gaza City.

Multiple reports appeared earlier in the day on social media alleging another Israeli strike that had targeted the Gaza strip. According to local netizens, citing eyewitnesses, at least two Palestinians were killed and one was injured in the explosion that had destroyed a motorcycle in the enclave.

​The Palestinian health ministry has reportedly confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and another injured in an explosion in Gaza City Tuesday night. The cause of the blast reportedly remains unknown. The Gaza security forces have launched the investigation into the incident.

According to the News Israel 13 broadcaster, the IDF has denied any involvement in the incident. The IDF spokesperson reportedly suggested that the cause of the explosion was a "work accident".

Israel traditionally blames Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for any aggressive actions from the territory of the enclave, demanding that the Islamist movement ensures observance of the ceasefire by all Palestinian factions.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.