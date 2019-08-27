US Plans to Open Direct Talks With Houthis in Yemen - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States wants to initiate direct talks with the Houthi movement in an attempt to end the war in Yemen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration is looking to prompt Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Houthi leaders to broker a cease-fire in Yemen, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The US plan to open direct talks with the Houthis comes at a time when fears of broader regional war are growing, according to the report.

The Trump administration views Houthi forces in Yemen as "Iran proxies" and says Tehran should be held responsible for rocket and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Over recent months, the Houthi militants have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years.

A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.