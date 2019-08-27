Iranian Court Sentences Iranian-British Citizen to 12 Years in Jail on Espionage Charges

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - An Iranian court has sentenced an Iranian-British dual national, Anushe Ashuri, to 12 years in prison on espionage charges, including cooperation with Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Iran judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said.

"Anushe Ashuri is yet another defendant with dual citizenship, including a British one. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of having links to Mossad and espionage, and to two years for illegal teaching activity", Esmaeili said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

The court also upheld a 10-year prison sentence against a British Council worker who had been jailed for espionage. Aras Amiri, 34 was arrested in March 2018 and accused of acting against national security.

The British Council said that Amiri was not the curator of the "Iran desk" in the organisation, but was a junior position employee engaged in supporting Iranian contemporary art and organising exhibitions in the United Kingdom.

Tensions in the Middle East have recently escalated in the wake of attacks on oil tankers between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, while Tehran dismissed claims it had any role in the incident.