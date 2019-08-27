Saudi-Led Coalition Says Downed Houthi Drone Targeting the Kingdom - Report

The Saudi-led coalition, in a statement cited by Reuters, said that it had downed a Houthi unmanned flying vehicle that was aimed at the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to coalition spokesman Turki Maliki, cited by the Saudi state news agency, the drone was downed in the Yemeni airspace, Reuters said.

There has been no official statement issued from the Houthi rebels, confirming the report.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have reportedly conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday that the Saudi-led coalition had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemeni rebels from the Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia.

Drones were launched from the Yemeni capital of Sana'a late on Sunday, the broadcaster reported, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.