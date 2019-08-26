Israeli Fighters, Drones Spotted Over Lebanon as Tensions Rise - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Suspected Israeli drones and fighter jets were reported to have been flying over Lebanon after a series of incursions caused tensions between the neighbours to soar in the past days.

Drones were seen scouting the eastern city of Baalbek followed by several jets that flew into Marjayoun from the south at a medium-altitude, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Lebanon has accused Israel of hitting Palestinian military targets on its soil close to its border with Syria overnight, a day after two drones crashed during an attack on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on the outskirts of Beirut.

Early on 25 August, two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah’s headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut. One of them reportedly exploded in the air, causing significant damage to the Hezbollah press service’s building and injuring three people. Beirut has described the flight of the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an "attack" on its sovereignty.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has refuted reports about Hezbollah downing the two crashed drones on the night between 24 and 25 August. However, he threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Israel has accused the Shiite militant group of plotting to attack it with "killer drones".

For years, Lebanon has been complaining about Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace for multiple raids, saying that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.

Israel, in turn, considers the Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, to be among its main rivals in the region, targeting it with air raids. Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Its military wing is also currently active in Syria, fighting alongside the government of President Bashar Assad.