Three People Injured in Bomb Blast Near Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan

"[An] IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel," Faisal tweeted.
The Geo TV broadcaster reported on Sunday that four people had been injured in the blast outside the mission.
