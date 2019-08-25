Yemeni Houthis Say Attacked Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport Firing 10 Ballistic Missiles - Reports

The Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its fight against the movement, often exchange fire. Yemen's Houthis Fire 10 Ballistic Missiles Towards Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport - Reports

Ten ballistic missiles were fired at Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport, located in the kingdom's southwestern Jizan province, media reported, citing the Houthis' military spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, dozens were wounded and killed in the attack.

Saudi authorities haven't confirmed the reports yet.

The report comes days after the Houthi's military spokesperson said, as cited by Al Masirah broadcaster, that a medium-range missile had hit a Saudi military facility located in the city of Samtah in Jizan.

For several months, the Houthis have been launching of attacks on the Jizan and Abha airports in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring dozens of civilians, including children.

