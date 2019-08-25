IDF Shares Video of What It Claims to Be Iranian Militants Preparing Drone Launch

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have released a video that they claim shows "Iranian Quds Force operatives" carrying a "killer drone" that was supposed to be used in an attack against Israel.
Earlier in the day, Israeli jets struck targets in the village of Aqraba, near Damascus, Syria, that the IDF claimed belonged to the Iranian Quds Force and Shiite militants.
"We just prevented a pending, large-scale attack of multiple killer drones on Israel by striking Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite Militia targets in Syria," the IDF said in a statement.
The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaee, has strongly rejected claims that Israeli forces attacked Iranian targets overnight as mere "lies".
Israel has opposed Iran's alleged military presence in Syria, fearing that Tehran could gain increased influence in the region. Iran maintains that it only has advisers in the Arab Republic, who are present there at the request of the Syrian government, adding that Israel’s regular attacks on Syria, in turn, have no legal basis.
