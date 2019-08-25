IDF Shares Video of What It Claims to Be Iranian Militants Preparing Drone Launch

The Israeli military reported earlier in the day that it had carried out airstrikes on facilities that they claim belong to Iran’s Quds Force and Shiite militias in the village of Aqraba, near the Syrian capital, to prevent an alleged Iranian drone attack on Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have released a video that they claim shows "Iranian Quds Force operatives" carrying a "killer drone" that was supposed to be used in an attack against Israel.

IDF intelligence can now release the surveillance footage of Iranian Quds Force operatives in Syria carrying a killer drone that they intended to use for an attack on Israel.



How do you foil an attack of killer drones?



Killer intel. pic.twitter.com/5bgMvW61nr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, Israeli jets struck targets in the village of Aqraba, near Damascus, Syria, that the IDF claimed belonged to the Iranian Quds Force and Shiite militants.

"We just prevented a pending, large-scale attack of multiple killer drones on Israel by striking Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite Militia targets in Syria," the IDF said in a statement.

The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaee, has strongly rejected claims that Israeli forces attacked Iranian targets overnight as mere "lies".

Israel has opposed Iran's alleged military presence in Syria, fearing that Tehran could gain increased influence in the region. Iran maintains that it only has advisers in the Arab Republic, who are present there at the request of the Syrian government, adding that Israel’s regular attacks on Syria, in turn, have no legal basis.