Lebanon Slams Israeli 'Aggression' After Two Alleged IAF Drones 'Invade Airspace', Crash Near Beirut

It was reported earlier in the day that two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, overnight, with one of them exploding in the air. The IDF has yet to comment on the alleged incident.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has slammed the crash of two alleged Israeli drones in Beirut as a "threat to regional stability and attempt to increase tensions".

According to Hariri, the purported incident is "an open attack on Lebanese sovereignty" in violation of UN Resolution 1701 (2006) aimed at ending the hostilities between the Hezbollah and Israel.

One drone allegedly fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut, while a second UAV went off in the air on Sunday, a Hezbollah official was cited as saying by Reuters. The source claimed that the drones were Israeli. The explosion reportedly caused significant damage to the Hezbollah press service's building and left three people wounded.

In a parallel development, a source in the Beirut International Airport claimed that a group of Israeli fighter jets had carried out an overflight over the Lebanese capital and southern Lebanon following the crash of alleged Israeli drones.

"Four Israeli Air Force aircraft invaded the Lebanese airspace. We saw them flying over Beirut and southern Lebanon. Having made a number of maneuvers, they left the Lebanese airspace", the insider said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW