Gunmen Attack Bus Carrying Tourist Guides in Jordan's Petra Area - Reports

"Unknown people opened fire on Saturday on a bus carrying tourist guides from the Wadi Musa region to Petra. There were no injuries; material damage was caused," a source told Ammon News.
According to the source, the authorities launched an investigation into the incident.
#BREAKING | #Jordan | Unidentified gunmen open fire on a bus carrying tourist guides in the Petra area. No reports of casualties were available. #Terrorism pic.twitter.com/Xpvr6FlHNq— Horizon Intelligence (@_hozint) August 24, 2019
The bus belongs to the authorities of the Petra region, media noted.
