Iran Successfully Test Fires 'New Missile' - Revolutionary Guards Commander

The announcement of the test comes days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Middle Eastern country won't start a conflict in the Persian Gulf but will defend itself.

Head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Gen. Hossein Salami said Saturday that the military had successfully test-fired a new missile, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defence and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power," Salami said. "And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation."

The statement has been made amid strained relation between Iran and the US after the latter unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW