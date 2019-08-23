Stampede at Algerian Rap Concert Kills Five

The stampede occurred at a concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, more commonly known as "Soolking."
According to reports, three males and two females were killed in the stampede that took place outside a stadium. At least 21 others were wounded. The victims were transported to the Mustapha Pacha hospital in Sidi M'Hamed, Algeria.
Thousands of people had gathered for the concert.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
