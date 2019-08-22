Israeli Defense Forces Deploy Rockets Onto Hamas Naval Facility

According to a tweet from the IDF, the move came in response to a rocket that was fired from Gaza late Wednesday night.
In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza to #Israel, we just struck a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019
The Israeli military group said that the missile launched on the night of August 21 was the fifth missile to come from Gaza in the past six days.
Moments after the IDF's strike on the strip, the group reported yet another rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israel.
1:00AM:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019
A second rocket was just fired from #Gaza to #Israel.
This all comes hours after the IDF announced they fired on a civilian aircraft mistaken for a Syrian plane that could "pose a real threat."
