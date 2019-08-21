Iran President Warns Attempts to Bring Tehran's Oil Exports to Zero Will Jeopardise Gulf Navigation

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US would take every action to prevent the Iranian tanker Grace 1 from delivering oil to Syria.

If Iran's oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways will not have the same security as before, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday at a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters has reported, citing Khamenei's official website.

"World powers know that in the case that oil is completely sanctioned and Iran's oil exports are brought down to zero, international waterways can't have the same security as before...So unilateral pressure against Iran can't be to their advantage and won't guarantee their security in the region and the world," Rouhani said.

