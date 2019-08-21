Iran Will Revert to Nuke Deal 'Within Hours' if Europe Fulfills its Commitments to Agreement - Zarif

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would give the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal 60 more days to fulfill their obligations before proceeding to the third stage of reducing Iran's obligations under the landmark treaty.

Iran "will revert" to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal immediately if its European signatories implement their part of the agreement, regardless of US participation, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has announced.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran's steps to scale back its commitments "can be reversed within hours" if the nuclear deal's European signatories, including France, the UK, Germany and the European Union make good on their promises to work to find ways to take the sting off US sanctions following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the treaty in 2018.

HAPPENING NOW: Watch the live stream of the lecture 'International Law and Unilateralism' with HE Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran ➡️ https://t.co/Hbar7Zrowv — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) 21 августа 2019 г.

Tehran, Zarif stressed, continues to see the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a "cornerstone of international legality," and will continue to be commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. As for the JCPOA, Zarif emphasised that Iran continues to see the treaty as a "good agreement," and said that a "pandora's box" might be opened if it were to be dismantled.

Warning about the dangers he said were posed by the Trump administration's "unpredictable" policies, Zarif noted that Iran may act "unpredictably" in response.

"Mutual unpredictability will lead to chaos. President Trump cannot expect to be unpredictable and expect others to be predictable," the foreign minister noted.

Touching on the Persian Gulf crisis and the US-led maritime coalition being formed in the region, and US allies' commitments to continue the purchase of billions of dollars in US weaponry, Zarif said no amount of foreign weapons or troops can secure the fragile region.

"Gulf Arabs cannot achieve security (in the region) by spending billions of dollars on purchasing Western weapons...No amount of foreign military presence (in the Gulf) can prevent insecurity," he said, his remarks quoted by Reuters.

