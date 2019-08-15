Register
18:40 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem

    Israel Bans Visit of Two US Lawmakers to East Jerusalem, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    The move comes amid heightened violence between Israel and the Palestinian Authority which saw clashes between Israeli police and Muslim worshippers during prayers at a major East Jerusalem mosque to mark the Eid al-Adha holiday last week.

    Israel has decided to bar a visit by the two US Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to the Jewish state, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Reshet Radio on Thursday.

    “The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter”, Hotovely pointed out.

    The statement comes hours after Reuters quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that the Jewish State is considering banning a visit to the West Bank and East Jerusalem by US Democrats Tlaib and Omar, who have repeatedly voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

    “The possibility exists that Israel will not allow the visit in its current form. Professional and legal teams in the government ministries are continuing to examine the material,” the official noted.  Other unnamed sources were cited by Reuters as saying that the House of Representatives’ Ethics Committee is yet to approve the visit which was expected to kick off this weekend.

    Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Tlaib and Omar had already been barred from entering the Jewish state after fierce government debates.

    The report, which did not cite any source and was not confirmed, said that “the final decision was being drafted and passed around for revisions before the move is publicly announced.”

    Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu jointly with other senior government officials held consultations on a “final decision” related to the visit by Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

    US President Trump’s Stance on Israel

    The trip may see the two US lawmakers visiting the holy compound in East Jerusalem which houses the shrine which Muslims refer to as the al-Aqsa mosque and Jews as the Temple Mount. It is also believed to be the third most important Muslim shrine.

    Last week, media reported that US President Donald Trump had  expressed disappointment over Israel’s decision not to bar the two US lawmakers from visiting the country, given that Israel’s laws stipulate that border authorities should turn away supporters of the anti-Israel boycott movement.

    Earlier, Trump has repeatedly touted the Mideast peace plan as a “deal of the century,” which aims to end the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians  which has escalated since 6 December, 2017, when Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

    In the latest spike of violence, Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers at the al-Aqsa mosque as prayers celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday. Palestinian medics claimed that at least 14 people had been wounded during the skirmishes, while Israeli policemen said that at least four officers had been wounded.

    Israelis see Jerusalem as the “complete and united” capital of the Jewish State, with the international community insisting that the status of the city should be resolved on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of Jerusalem.

    Related:

    WATCH: Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem
    Israel Starts Demolishing Houses of Palestinian Authority in East Jerusalem Neighborhood - PLO
    Israeli Forces Detain at Least 20 Palestinians in West Bank, East Jerusalem
    Tags:
    clashes, support, violence, East Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse