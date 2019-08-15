US Failed to Train Afghan National Defense Forces on Airdrop Operations - Report

A new report by the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General reveals that Afghan forces did not receive adequate instruction from the US on coordinating airdrop operations that provide critical supplies to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Even though airdrop training was part of the curriculum, NATO’s Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) advisers did not train Afghan tactical air coordinators on airdrop operations, according to the report.

“The inability to coordinate airdrop operations increases the risk that ANDSF units operating in areas without airfields or helicopter landing zones will not receive critical supplies. Additionally, the lack of a detailed training curriculum for air liaison officers increases the risk that the ANDSF will have unqualified air liaison officers, which could result in an increase in unsuccessful air-to-ground missions, as well as an increased risk of civilian casualties and fratricide,” the report states.

Although officials at NATO’s Resolute Support mission did not reveal why such instruction wasn’t provided, the report states that officials have agreed to start training Afghan forces for airdrop operations.

“The NATO Air Command–Afghanistan Chief of Staff, responding for the TAAC-Air Commander, agreed with the recommendation regarding training and curriculum and stated that the TAAC-Air Commander revised the ATAC [Afghan tactical air coordinators] syllabus to include airdrop training,” the report states.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of political turmoil, with the government unable to establish full control over the country's territory due to various terrorist factions, in particular the Taliban and Daesh.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with the mission lasting until December 28, 2014. In 2015, NATO initiated a new mission, Resolute Support, which was aimed at providing training assistance to Afghan security forces. Nevertheless, seemingly endless US operations have shown limited effectiveness at establishing enduring peace in Afghanistan.