Tanker With Iranian Oil Detained Near Gibraltar to be Released Within 48 Hours - Reports

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Grace 1 tanker, carrying Iranian oil and detained in Gibraltar more than a month ago will be released within two days, Iran’s state-run television and radio corporation IRIB reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

According to IRIB, the tanker will be freed as a result of Iran’s diplomatic and legal efforts.

The outlet did not provide further details of the expected release.

Grace 1 was seized by UK marines on 4 July over an alleged breach of EU sanctions against Syria. Two weeks later, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz due to an alleged violation of international maritime regulations. The tanker and its 23-member crew have since been detained and taken to the port in Bandar Abbas.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months.

Since 12 May, several oil tankers have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.