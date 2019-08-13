'Time is Running Out': Pompeo Doubles Down on Claim of Tehran's 'Destabilizing Behavior'

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo tweeted on Monday a ticking clock, depicting the time "remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires".

According to Pompeo, the ticking clock also shows the time when IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani's "travel ban ends".

The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends. We urge our allies and partners to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it stops its destabilizing behavior. https://t.co/oxsXNiJ4Q3 pic.twitter.com/o4HpES3GKs — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 12, 2019

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran since withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018. It took Washington less than a year to reinstate sweeping sanctions against the Islamic republic, prompting Iran to begin stockpiling low-enriched uranium.

The Trump administration has sanctioned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

Since 5 May, Washington has been building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as part of an informal axis against Iran.

Throughout the deterioration of relations, the Iranian government has been defiant, warning that any serious encroachment on the country’s sovereignty will be met with an appropriate response.

Iran and the United States remain locked in confrontation over alleged Iranian attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and the US buildup of naval and air force power in the region.