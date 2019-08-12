Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council are committed to the ceasefire in Aden and are willing to work with the Saudi-led coalition, their leader said on Sunday, according to media reports.

Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council, said in televised comments to Aden-based TV channel AIC that the separatists are willing to attend a meeting on Yemen called by Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, the separatists started withdrawing from positions under their control in the port city of Aden.

Previously, the spokesman for the Southern Transitional Council, Eng. Nizar Haitham, confirmed the Transitional Council's positive response to the statement of the leadership of the Arab Coalition, expressing its full commitment to the ceasefire.

On Saturday, the Security Belt Forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council seized military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden. Riyadh, which also backs the Yemeni authorities in their separate fight against the Houthi movement, has urged the conflicting sides in Aden to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom. The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Col. Turki Maliki, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, starting at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (22:00 GMT Saturday), and threatened those who would violate the truce with military force.

The violence in the port city of Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in Aden engaged in clashes with the separatists. The ongoing escalation has already left dozens killed and injured.