Militants Attacks Left 23 Syrian Servicemen Killed From August 10-11

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants attacked positions of the Syrian government troops on Saturday and Sunday, leaving 23 servicemen killed and seven more injured, the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"All attacks by militants from terror groups have been repelled by the Syrian government troops. The militants suffered heavy losses. A total of 23 servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army were killed and seven more injured while repelling the attacks," the centre said.

Earlier, Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation reported that at least 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 21 wounded while repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the centre, militants from several illegal armed groups launch an offensive on Syrian army units near the settlement of Abu Dali early on Friday after shelling their positions with mortar rounds.

Syria announced on 5 August that it would be resuming military operations in the northwest of Syria, following the non-compliance of militants in the area to adhere to the Russia-Turkey-brokered ceasefire agreement.