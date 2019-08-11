IDF Shoots Armed Palestinian Dead After He Attacks Soldiers on Israeli-Gaza Border

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they engaged in a shoot-out with an armed Palestinian who crossed into Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday morning.

"An armed terrorist from Gaza just approached the border fence with Israel & opened fired at IDF troops, who responded with fire towards him", the IDF wrote on Twitter.

No casualties have been reported on the Israeli side, while the military later stated that the Palestinian had been killed.

An armed terrorist from Gaza just approached the border fence with Israel & opened fired at IDF troops, who responded with fire towards him. Our tanks also fired at a Hamas target in Gaza.



This is the 2nd morning we caught armed terrorists on Israel’s border fence with Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 11, 2019

During the incident IDF "tanks also fired at a Hamas target in Gaza", the army added.

That is the second such incident in the past 24 hours. On Saturday morning, the IDF reported that it had neutralised four militants who were approaching Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Tensions repeatedly flare up in the area of the Israeli-Gaza border, resulting in both Israeli and Palestinian casualties. The recent spike in violence began in early May.