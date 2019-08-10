30 Killed in Yemen's Aden During Clashes in Presidential Palace Security Forces Camp - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 people were killed during clashes inside a camp of security forces of the presidential palace in Yemen's city of Aden, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, on Saturday amid fighting between separatist and government forces there.

The clashes erupted in the fourth brigade of the security forces, the reports added.

The sources told Al Arabiya that the separatist Southern Transitional Council had taken control of the camp.

Earlier, a source said that three people were killed and 13 others injured in artillery shelling between the forces of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and government troops in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally-recognized authorities, on Friday.

The news come as fighting between separatists and government forces in Aden has entered its third day.

"Mortar shells hit residential areas in Dar Sad district in northern Aden, killing three people, including a child, and injuring 10 others," the source in local authorities said.

The source added that three civilians were injured in a separate incident when a shell hit an area near a bank in the city's Sheikh Othman district.

Meanwhile, a source in a military hospital said that, since the start of the clashes in Aden, at least eight people were killed and 61 others injured.