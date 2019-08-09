Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Suffers Casualties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 21 wounded while repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Friday, Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin, head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation, reported.

"The government forces were able to repel the attack by terrorists and push them back to the previously occupied positions with a counterattack", Bakin said at a daily briefing.

According to Bakin, militants from several illegal armed groups launch an offensive on Syrian army units near the settlement of Abu Dali early on Friday after shelling their positions with mortar rounds.

"As a result of the mortar shelling and while repelling the terrorist attack, 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed, and 21 were wounded", the Russian general added.

The Russian centre registered 42 violations of ceasefire by militants on 7 August.

Syria announced on 5 August that it would be resuming military operations in the northwest of Syria, following the noncompliance of militants in the area to adhere to the Russia-Turkey-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Since 2011, the country has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organisations. In 2017, after government forces regained control over most of the country’s territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition, the focus shifted toward reaching a political settlement, returning refugees and rebuilding the country.