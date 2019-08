Muslims from across the world are gathering in Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual six-day pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, a deed that all Muslims should do at least once in their lifetime if they have the means to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage commences in Mecca on 9 August. Muslims from all around the globe march around the holiest place in Islam, the Kaaba in the Masjid al-Haram Mosque, as a part of the religious ritual.

It is estimated that the event attracts the largest turnout of people in the world, with more than two million people participating in it last year.

