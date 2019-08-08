Register
09:49 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this 21 July 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the IRGC, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas

    Pentagon Claims Iran Uses GPS Jamming in the Gulf So It Can Lure and Seize Foreign Ships – Report

    © AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    661

    Iranian forces have seized three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz – the most critical waterway for the world’s oil industry – over alleged maritime violations, prompting a backlash from a spate of Western countries, primarily the United States.

    The Pentagon suspects that Iran is interfering with the communications of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, warning shipping companies of purported Iranian threats in the area.

    CNN quotes an unnamed defence official as claiming that GPS jammers have been installed on Abu Musa Island, which lies in the eastern Persian Gulf near the entrance to the crucial strait. The tiny island is claimed by both Iran and the UAE but controlled by the former.

    According to the official, Iran allegedly placed the jammers there so as to hamper with navigation systems and get civilian aircraft and ships to go astray, wandering into its waters and giving Iran the pretext to seize them.

    It is also claimed that Iranian military boats are “spoofing” the automatic identification system (AIS) used by commercial ships, posing as merchant ships.

    Neither US officials nor Iran have commented on the accusations of GPS jamming.

    The Maritime Administration, an agency within the US Department of Transportation, issued a warning on Wednesday to commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the adjacent Gulf of Oman.

    Officials warned that ships may encounter “GPS interference, bridge-to-bridge communications spoofing, and/or other communications jamming with little to no warning”.

    They reported that GPS interference was thought to be used in at least two of the recent incidents with vessels in the area. “One vessel reportedly shut off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) before it was seized, complicating response efforts,” read the statement. “Vessels have also reported spoofed bridge-to-bridge communications from unknown entities falsely claiming to be US or coalition warships.”

    Troubled Waters

    On 19 July, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Impero, saying it had collided with a small Iranian fishing boat and injured its crew. According to Press TV, the tanker ignored distress calls from the boat and instead turned off its transponder.

    Following the seizure, British intelligence agencies have reportedly investigated the theory that Russian spies could have spoofed the ship’s GPS receivers and steered it into Iranian waters – something Russian officials described as “paranoia”.

    Iran has also seized a Panama-flagged tanker and what it believed to be an Iraqi tanker, for allegedly smuggling Iranian fuel to foreign customers.

    Panama confirmed that its ship was engaged in unlawful acts and withdrew its registration, while Iraq denied ties to the other detained vessel.

    Iranian boats are said to have tried to impede a British oil tanker on 11 July but were driven off by a Royal Navy warship, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

    The series of incidents began shortly after a tanker carrying Iranian oil was impounded off Gibraltar by the UK, in a move strongly criticised by Tehran. Gibraltar authorities suspected the tanker of transporting oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions, but Iran insists the tanker did nothing wrong.

    Iran-West Tensions

    This has only deepened a crisis between Iran and Western countries, aggravated by the United States’ “maximum pressure policy” which is aimed at halting Iran’s oil exports and bringing it to the negotiating table.

    The US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions, claiming that Iran breached the deal and sponsored terrorism in the Middle East.

    Iran and the remaining signatories – Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany – have all condemned the move and pledged to stick to the agreement. Iran delivered on its promise for a year but stared scaling back some of its commitments in May, saying that the European powers have failed to shield it from crippling US sanctions.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse