Militants Breach Ceasefire in Idlib Zone 42 Times in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone has significantly worsened as the illegal armed groups operating in the area have violated the ceasefire regime 42 times in the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said Wednesday.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone has sharply deteriorated as the commanders of militants groups operating on its territory refused to comply with the ceasefire introduced on August 2," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin said at a daily briefing.

"In the past 24 hours, the number of shellings by illegal armed groups has significantly increased. On August 6, 42 shellings were registered," the general specified.

The Russian centre registered 25 violations of ceasefire by militants on August 5.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in conflict-ridden Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps the Syrian government in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.