Iran Calling for Freedom of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz – President Rouhani

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – Iran is calling for the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told on Tuesday his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during a phone conversation.

“We are insisting on [ensuring] security and freedom of navigation in the region and in the Strait of Hormuz. Dozens of ships are passing every day, while the Armed Forces are controlling the traffic in line with the rules,” Rouhani said, as quoted by his press service.

He pointed out that the United States was making provocative steps, despite the stabilizing efforts of Iran and France.

Rouhani also stressed the need to boost Tehran’s banking and oil cooperation with other countries.

Speaking about the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Macron said that it was important for Paris to ensure the interests of Iran in a way, acceptable for all parties to the deal.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been on the rise over the past several months. The situation became especially heated when Iran seized UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines over an alleged breach of the European Union's sanctions against Syria.