UAE Customs Seize Batch of 274,000 Pills of 'Jihadist Drug' Captagon - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - The customs of Dubai seized a large batch of 274,000 pills of synthetic drug Captagon, which the smugglers hid on board a small vessel, the WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

Captagon is a psychotropic substance, co-drug to amphetamine. It is also known as the "jihadist drug", since terrorists in the Middle East often use it.

According to the agency, two suitcases with drugs were hidden in the fuel tank of the ship. They were found despite the fact that there was a large amount of diesel fuel in the tank.

This is the second-largest shipment of synthetic drugs seized in Dubai in recent years.

In 2018, customs officers were able to find a cargo with almost 784,000 pills of Captagon, which the smugglers also tried to deliver by sea.

According to the local legislation, the UAE has a zero-tolerance policy for the use of drugs. The federal law criminalizes production, import, export, transport, buying, selling, possessing, storing of narcotic and psychotropic substances unless done so as part of supervised and regulated medical or scientific activities in accordance with the applicable law