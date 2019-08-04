Three Civilians Injured by Motorbike Explosion in Syria's Al Hasakah - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An explosives-laden motorbike detonated in Alnashwa district of the Syrian northeastern city of Al Hasakah, leaving at least three civilians injured, local media reported on Sunday.

There was a child among the injured civilians, the SANA broadcaster said.

An Instagram user has posted a photo allegedly showing the motorbike debris after the detonation.

Al Hasakah is currently controlled by the Syrian army and partly by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Over the past two months, Kurd-populated cities across Syria experienced a surge of terror attacks involving blasts of explosive-loaded vehicles.

On July 11, at least 11 people were injured by a car bomb blast in the Qamishli city neighboring Al Hasakah.

