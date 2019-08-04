Three Civilians Injured by Motorbike Explosion in Syria's Al Hasakah - Reports

There was a child among the injured civilians, the SANA broadcaster said.
An Instagram user has posted a photo allegedly showing the motorbike debris after the detonation.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
عاااااجل #الحسكة انفجار في الحسكة وقع في الشارع العام في حي النشوة الغربية حوالي الساعة 13:10 بالتوقيت المحلي، وحسب قوى النجدة في مدينة الحسكة، حسب المصدر أنه قتل مدني وجرح آخر كانا بالقرب من مكان التفجير أن حالة المصاب الآخر حرجة نقل إلى المشفى لتلقي العلاج. هذا وكان تفجير سبق هذا وبدرجة نارية أيضاً وقع مقابل سوق الهال بحي المشيرفة.
Al Hasakah is currently controlled by the Syrian army and partly by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Over the past two months, Kurd-populated cities across Syria experienced a surge of terror attacks involving blasts of explosive-loaded vehicles.
On July 11, at least 11 people were injured by a car bomb blast in the Qamishli city neighboring Al Hasakah.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)