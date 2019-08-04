Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Vows to 'Nip in the Bud' Any Emerging Threat to Iran

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf following the downing of an American reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defences in June.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari has stressed in a statement on 4 August that the Iranian military has achieved peak efficiency, and can now "respond to any threat most firmly in the shortest possible time".

"The Army Ground Force, like other Armed Forces, is at the height of readiness and if any threat emerges, it will nip it in the bud", the commander said.

Tensions in the Gulf - Drone Downing and Attacks on Tankers

His statements come amid growing tensions between Iran and the US. The latest escalation took place after Iranian air defences downed an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz in July. Tehran stated that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) along with a manned P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance plane had violated the country's borders and didn't respond to warnings, although Iran decided to spare the plane.

Washington initially planned to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran, but limited its response to imposing new sanctions against the office of Iran's supreme leader and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

CC0 U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk

Another source of tensions between the two states in the region were attacks on tankers in the Gulf. On two separate occasions a total of 6 tankers suffered non-critical damages to their hulls. Washington was quick to accuse Iran of the attacks, claiming the latter seeks to impede oil exports from the Gulf States.

Tehran denied the American claims calling on the international community to ensure the security of shipping in the region. The country also slammed attempts to shift the blame for "false-flag" attacks on it. Notably, the official investigation into one of the incidents, conducted by the UAE, showed that a state actor was behind it, but couldn't say which one exactly.

© AP Photo / ISNA An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019

The escalation of tensions was preceded by an American military build-up in the region that included the deployment of additional troops, B-52 bombers, and Patriot missile systems.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran against aggressive actions targeting the US or its allies in the region, while Iran has repeatedly cautioned Washington against trying to attack the Islamic Republic. At the same time, the heads of both states have insisted that their countries do not seek war with each other.