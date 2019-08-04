Register
14:19 GMT +304 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in the capital Tehran on September 22, 2018

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Vows to 'Nip in the Bud' Any Emerging Threat to Iran

    © AFP 2019 / STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    0 0 0

    The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf following the downing of an American reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defences in June.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari has stressed in a statement on 4 August that the Iranian military has achieved peak efficiency, and can now "respond to any threat most firmly in the shortest possible time".

    "The Army Ground Force, like other Armed Forces, is at the height of readiness and if any threat emerges, it will nip it in the bud", the commander said.

    Tensions in the Gulf - Drone Downing and Attacks on Tankers

    His statements come amid growing tensions between Iran and the US. The latest escalation took place after Iranian air defences downed an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz in July. Tehran stated that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) along with a manned P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance plane had violated the country's borders and didn't respond to warnings, although Iran decided to spare the plane.

    Washington initially planned to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran, but limited its response to imposing new sanctions against the office of Iran's supreme leader and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

    U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk
    CC0
    U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk

    Another source of tensions between the two states in the region were attacks on tankers in the Gulf. On two separate occasions a total of 6 tankers suffered non-critical damages to their hulls. Washington was quick to accuse Iran of the attacks, claiming the latter seeks to impede oil exports from the Gulf States.

    Tehran denied the American claims calling on the international community to ensure the security of shipping in the region. The country also slammed attempts to shift the blame for "false-flag" attacks on it. Notably, the official investigation into one of the incidents, conducted by the UAE, showed that a state actor was behind it, but couldn't say which one exactly.

    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / ISNA
    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019

    The escalation of tensions was preceded by an American military build-up in the region that included the deployment of additional troops, B-52 bombers, and Patriot missile systems.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran against aggressive actions targeting the US or its allies in the region, while Iran has repeatedly cautioned Washington against trying to attack the Islamic Republic. At the same time, the heads of both states have insisted that their countries do not seek war with each other.

    Related:

    US Cluster Bomb-Armed Fighter Jets Patrolling Persian Gulf Amid Tensions With Iran - Report
    US Sanctioned Iran FM Zarif Due to ‘Strong Fear’ of His ‘Negotiating Skills’
    Sanctions Against Iran Effective, US to 'Enforce Them' Everywhere - Pompeo
    How Can Russia Undermine US Plans for Iran?
    Pentagon Chief Claims Support for US-Led Anti-Iran Op in Gulf Growing Amid Mixed Signals From Allies
    Tags:
    army, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse