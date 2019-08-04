Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes in Country's Bushehr Province, Two People on Board - Reports

Governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour has stated as quoted by Mehr news agency that the aircraft crashed at 12:30 p.m. local time (8:00 GMT).

An Iranian fighter jet has crashed in the Southern Tangestan area, Bushehr Province due to a technical problem, the two people on board the aircraft are safe, Mehr news agency reported.

"The pilot and co-pilot are safe", Governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Another Persian Gulf development: An Iranian fighter jet has crashed at coast of Tangestan in Iran's Bushehr province. A local governor says the plane has crashed because of technical problem. Both pilot and co-pilot have survived. pic.twitter.com/VSwDp5oUov — Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) August 4, 2019

Iranian warplane crashed at Delvar beach in Tangestan district of Bushehr province cause of technical malfunction. 2 pilots safe https://t.co/BJSJXxauHV via @iribnewsFa #Iran pic.twitter.com/IJOMsCb1V0 — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) August 4, 2019

No further information has been provided so far.