Register
09:46 GMT +304 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Patrol craft USS Squall (PC 7) as it transits in the Gulf acting (File)

    Pentagon Chief Claims Support for US-Led Anti-Iran Op in Gulf Growing Amid Mixed Signals From Allies

    © REUTERS / MC2 ANTHONY R. MARTINEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    201

    The United States has been trying to lobby several countries around the world to join its proposed international maritime coalition to police the Persian Gulf region as tensions with Iran continue to boil.

    Operation Sentinel, a US plan to patrol the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Oman against a purported Iranian threat will soon gain the commitment of several allies and partners, Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Saturday.

    According to the Pentagon chief, representatives of over 30 countries attended a conference earlier this weeek at US Central Command headquarters in Florida to discuss the international maritime force that would allegedly secure navigation routes in the region in the wake of oil tanker "sabotage attacks" there.

    "We had various degrees of commitment, so I think we’ll have some announcements coming out soon in the coming days where you’ll see countries begin to sign up", Esper elaborated.

    Asked if Asian countries would join the coalition, the minister simply replied, "Time will tell".

    "I think we all recognise Iranian bad behaviour in the Gulf is continuing. Ideally we all work together. If we all work side by side, that's good too. What we want to do is stay on the diplomatic path, and we want to grow a coalition that will help us do that", he continued.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously revealed that he had asked France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Japan, and South Korea to join its mission.

    Washington's European allies have, however, been reluctant to partake in the coalition over concerns they might be dragged into a potential war with Iran. While Berlin refused to sign up for a US-led plan, London chose to boost its own assets in the Gulf following the Iranian seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker last month.

    In this handout picture provided by Fars news, an Iranian official talks to crew members inside the seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero off the coasts of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, on July 21, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / ABED GHASEMI
    In this handout picture provided by Fars news, an Iranian official talks to crew members inside the seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero off the coasts of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, on July 21, 2019

    Japan won't join the US mission either, according to Mainichi Shimbun, a local media outlet, which added that Tokyo, however, might send warships independently in order to protect its vessels in the region.

    Esper said that the current US administration's goal with the proposed naval mission "has always been to internationalise it" but regardless of nations' commitments, Washington would continue to provide both air and Navy-based surveillance in the turbulent region.

    "Nobody wants to be drawn into conflict with Iran. That's why we first proposed the idea of a coalition of like-minded allies and partners. I think the key is that there is a unity of effort, a shared commitment, if you will, to preserving freedom of navigation in the straits, in the Gulf and deterring provocative behaviour that could lead to a miscalculation that can escalate into a conflict. We want to avoid that", Esper concluded.

    Operation Sentinel was proposed after several incidents involving oil tankers in the region: in May, four vessels - two Saudi, one Norwegian and one Emirati - were allegedly "sabotaged" near the UAE port of Fujairah; a month later, two oil tankers - Japanese and Norwegian - were targeted in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Both episodes were immediately blamed on Tehran, which, in turn, vehemently denied its involvement and urged Washington and its regional allies to stop "warmongering" and "false flag ops".

    The Kokuka Courageous, one of two oil tankers targeted in an apparent attack in the Gulf of Oman
    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    The Kokuka Courageous, one of two oil tankers targeted in an apparent attack in the Gulf of Oman

    In July, Iran detained a UK-flagged tanker over alleged violations of maritime laws, claiming the vessel had ignored warnings, turned off its positioning device and collided with and Iranian fishing boat. The seizure came just a few weeks after the UK detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar, asserting it was transferring crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, which Tehran denied.

    Tags:
    Persian Gulf, oil tankers, Europe, Pentagon, naval forces, maritime security, maritime missions, maritime, international coalition, coalition, Iran, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse