Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone Twice Over Past Day - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone at least twice over the last day despite the ceasefire regime across the country, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations. Over the past 24 hours terrorists shelled Idlib de-escalation zone twice", the centre said.

Idlib is reportedly controlled mainly by Hayat Tahrir Sham and remains the last opposition stronghold. Government forces are fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation.

The province borders Turkey, which participated in joint efforts with Moscow to create a ceasefire there.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

*Hayat Tahrir Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.