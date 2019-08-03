Militants Open Fire at Syria’s Aleppo Leaving Some People Injured – Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Terrorists, who are controlling the Syrian province of Idlib and the outskirts of Aleppo, opened mortar fire at the city’s residential areas leaving several people injured, the Syrian state television reported.

The fire is likely to have been opened from the Rashidin area of Aleppo, according to the Syrian state television.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The reports come after an attack conducted by the terrorists on the city's Zebdia district, reportedly killing four people, including a child and injuring 25 other civilians.

On 1 August, Syria's local media reported that the government had decided to implement the Sochi ceasefire agreement starting in the morning of 2 August. Despite setting up a demilitarized zone, the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire every day register several truce violations in the country.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

During their talks in Sochi in September 2018, Russian and Turkish presidents agreed to set up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the Syrian armed opposition and the government forces. The withdrawal of heavy weaponry operated by the militants is also part of the agreement.

Once the largest city in Syria, Aleppo has been recovered by the government forces in 2016 after four years being controlled by the then-opposition forces. Since then, militants regularly conduct sporadic shelling on residential areas of Aleppo, causing civilian casualties. The Syrian army, in turn, destroys the firing positions of the terrorists in response.