Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza - Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) - Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border, a spokeswoman of the Health Ministry of the Palestinian Authority said.

"[At least] 37 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli military on the border of the Gaza Strip [on Friday]", Wafaa Yagi said.

Later on Friday, the spokeswoman, Ashraf Qidra, said that the number of Palestinians injured in the clashes near Gaza had increased to 49, adding that 24 people were injured by bullets.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started the continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel.

Albeit the protests significantly diminished in scope after the conflict parties, with the mediation of Egypt and the United Nations, managed to negotiate easing the Gaza Strip blockade in April, protests continue to take place weekly on Fridays.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine territories as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.