Militant Shelling Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 3 in Syrian Village – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militant shelling of a village in northwestern Syria killed one civilian and wounded three others on Friday, the head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation told reporters.

"Illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire at 6:55 a.m. on 2 August, shelling the village of Al Qardahah in the Latakia province … killing one civilian and wounding three others", Maj.Gen. Alexei Bakin said.

He said twelve explosions had been reported in the village which appeared to have been targeted with a multiple rocket launcher.

The attack took place as Russian, Turkish and Syrian officials gathered in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on Thursday and Friday for talks on Syrian peace.

The Syrian government promised to stick to a ceasefire in the turbulent province of Idlib if so did the militants.

Idlib is controlled mainly by Hayat Tahrir Sham and remains the last opposition stronghold. Government forces are fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation.

The province borders Turkey, which participated in joint efforts with Moscow to create a ceasefire there.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors of the conflict.

Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

*Hayat Tahrir Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.