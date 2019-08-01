US DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians

Washington first granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Syrians already in the US in 2012, finding due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" that prevented returning home in safety, and has renewed TPS twice. The status applies to Syrians in the United States since 1 August 2018.

On Thursday, the DHS extended the TPS for some 7,000 Syrians living in the country for another 18 months.

"Today, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin K. McAleenan, announced that an extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Syria was warranted, pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act", the release said. "With his signature, he has extended Syria’s TPS designation for 18 months".

Human Rights Watch urged earlier the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to extend the TPS for Syrian refugees because they face violence, arbitrary detention and torture if they return home.

More than 400,000 people have died because of the Syrian conflict since 2011, according to the World Bank, with 5 million seeking refuge abroad and more than 6 million displaced internally, according to UN agencies.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has called on all governments not to forcibly return anyone to Syria.

Despite the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group, Syria faces a continuing war between Syrian military and a numerous rebel groups attempting to overthrow the government of President Bashar Assad.

*Daesh (Islamic State, ISIL, ISIS, IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.