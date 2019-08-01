Russian Embassy Twitter Account Suspension a Part of US Plan to Destabilize Syria - Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The suspension of the Russian embassy in Damascus Twitter account is part of systematic US actions aimed at undermining a political solution to the conflict in Syria and at creating disorder in the region, Syrian Information Minister Imad Sara said on Thursday.

"US move to block the account of the Russian embassy in Damascus is aimed at creating confusion in addition to the existing disorder in the region ... Of course, the goal of all this is to undermine any political solution aimed at ending the war in the country", Sara said.

The minister recalled that some time ago, the United States took action to disable the satellites through which Syrian public TV channels broadcast.

"The reason for this is that these channels present a different point of view than the one of the United States and those who support terrorism", he said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a screenshot of the embassy's blocked account. The suspension happened after the embassy posted a video debunking allegations by the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, also known as the White Helmets, regarding Russia's military presence in Syria’s Idlib province.

Twitter declined to comment on the issue "for privacy and security reasons", adding that the account had been unsuspended.

The White Helmets, an NGO suspected of having connections with radical Islamic militias, claimed on 22 July that Russia had allegedly conducted an airstrike on a market in the Idlib province earlier that day. According to the group, the strike destroyed the market and caused numerous civilian casualties.

On Monday, Russia’s Defence Ministry released a video proving that the market was fully operational.