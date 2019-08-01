MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosives-laden car has run into a police station in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, with the explosion leaving some servicemen injured, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A suicide attacker was driving the car into the police station's gates in Omar al-Mokhtar neighbourhood. According to various reports, up to three officers were killed by the explosion.

Soon after the first attack, another blast struck a military parade in Buraiqa district of the city. The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the incident, stating they had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the event.

According to Reuters, 9 people, including a commander, died in the attack.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who bases in Aden, and the Houthis movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.