Latest Civilian Deaths in Yemen’s Sadda Mark Reversal of Progress - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The latest deadly attack on a market in Yemen’s Sadaa governorate constitutes a setback in the progress reached by the United Nations and the warring parties to settle the conflict, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Monday, at least 14 civilians were killed, including four children, and 26 more were injured, in an attack on a market in Qatabir District in Saada.

"The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, said that this is a terrible turn of events, following three months in which the number of reported civilian casualties in Saada has been falling", Dujarric said. "She said the latest deaths were a reversal of everything everyone has been working towards these last weeks and months".

Dujarric said that several people of those wounded were in critical condition.

"Health partners are providing medical supplies to the facilities receiving the wounded, including trauma kits to treat up to 100 casualties", he added.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side.

Last December, the conflict parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.

In July, during the most recent joint meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, a body set up by the United Nations to oversee the ceasefire in Yemen, the parties to the conflict agreed on the operational details of all redeployment of forces reflected in the Stockholm Agreement.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people – over 80 percent of the country’s population – currently in need of aid.