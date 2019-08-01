Iran Prepared to Build New Production Facilities in Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Iran is prepared to build several production facilities in Syria in the near future, Amin Nahhas, secretary of Syria-Iran joint economic committee, said.

According to the Iranian IRNA news outlet, on Tuesday, representatives of Syrian and Iranian businesses held talks in Damascus to set up three companies through the Syria-Iran joint economic committee.

"We are considering establishing very modern industries in construction, health, medicine, milk sectors to break the unjust coercive measures imposed on Syria", Nahhas said, as quoted by the IRNA news outlet.

The new factories will include a production facility for baby formula, cancer medication and cars.

The Syria-Iran joint economic committee was formed in January in an effort to pave the way for the creation of a Syria-Iran joint chamber of commerce and boost bilateral economic relations.