Register
21:38 GMT +331 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. Marine observes an Iranian fast attack craft from USS John P. Murtha during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Arabian Sea off Oman

    Senior US Navy Official: Most of the Work in Anti-Iran Gulf Coalition 'Should Be Done by Allies'

    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    116

    Last week, the US announced that it was looking to put together a coalition to help the US Navy “secure” the Strait of Hormuz and “fight Iranian aggression” after a series of attacks against oil tankers off the Emirati coast and in the Gulf of Oman which the US blamed on Iran. Tehran has accused Washington of trying to destabilise the region.

    Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, Director of the Joint Staff, and nominee to become the Navy’s top admiral, says the US must let its allies do most of the work of the ‘international maritime security framework’ Washington is attempting to set up in the Persian Gulf region, The Hill has reported.

    “The coalition that we’re building in the Arabian Gulf and specifically in the Strait of Hormuz is going to be 80 or 90 percent a coalition effort and a much smaller US effort,” Gilday said, speaking to members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, and using the less commonly used name for the Persian Gulf.

    “It is primarily focused on providing intelligence support to the rest of the coalition,” the vice admiral added. “So we will escort our ships as they come along, but we won’t be there in great numbers. The idea is for the regional partners to bear the lion’s share of the burden,” he said.

    Earlier, Washington’s senior European partners Germany, the UK and France expressed hesitation in supporting the US-led maritime security operation, citing their commitments under the Iran nuclear deal and their opposition to the US policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran.

    On Wednesday, Germany said that while it was not ruling out a ‘protective naval mission’ in the region, it prefers the idea of a European-led coalition to the US plans.

    Also Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has not received any official request to take part in any security missions in the Strait of Hormuz.

    The UK announced a “European-led maritime protection mission” separate to the US proposal last week, saying it would be charged with supporting the “safe passage of both crew and cargo” through the Persian Gulf following the July 20 seizure of a UK-flagged tanker off the coast of Iran. Denmark, the Netherlands, and Italy have also reportedly expressed interest in London's proposal.

    The US had previously invited Germany, France, the UK, Australia, Japan, Norway, Belgium, South Korea and other countries to join its coalition. On Wednesday, a Belgian lawmaker tweeted that Brussels was considering the idea. Earlier, Japan promised to “listen carefully” to the US proposal, but refrained from committing, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe citing Tokyo’s “friendly ties with Iran.”

    Iran has warned both the US and the UK against moving forward with their coalition plans, and has vowed to “protect” its “1,500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline” and the surrounding waters.

    An estimated one third of all sea-bound oil supplies in the world pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, with the sea passage sandwiched between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Musandam, an exclave of Oman. The strait is just 39 km wide at some points, making it a key strategic chokepoint for global energy supplies.

    Related:

    Trump Seeks Afghan Exit, But Iran Crisis Makes Taliban Peace Deal Unlikely
    US to Rely on ‘Sheer Bullying’ Against Iran After Germany, France Snub ‘Maximum Pressure’ Proposal
    Trump Warned EU, Chinese Firms May Face US Sanctions Over Iran if Nuclear Waiver Not Issued - Report
    Iran Is Ready to Talk if Saudi Arabia Also Ready – Foreign Minister Zarif
    Chancellor Who Refused to Follow US Into Iraq Says Berlin Can’t Let Itself Be Pulled Into Iran Folly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse