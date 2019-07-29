Register
19:17 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    ‘Whoever’s on Israel’s Side, We’re Against Them’, Erdogan Says Amid His War of Words With Netanyahu

    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3110

    Earlier this year, Erdogan referred to Netanyahu as “the thief who heads Israel,” with the Israeli Prime Minister swiftly retaliating and slamming the Turkish President as “the dictator who sends tens of thousands of political opponents to prison.”

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has staged another verbal attack on Israel by saying, “whoever is on the side of Israel, let everyone know that we are against them.”

    Speaking at a gathering of Turkey’s ruling AKP Party in Ankara on Sunday, Erdogan said that the Turkish government does not “approve of silence on the state terror that Israel blatantly carries out in Palestine."

    The remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing war of words between Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Turkish President referring in March to Netanyahu, who faces corruption allegations at home, as “the thief who heads Israel”.

    Erdogan then described Netanyahu as a “tyrant who slaughters 7-year-old Palestinian kids.”

    The Israeli Prime Minister quickly retaliated by accusing Erdogan of committing genocide against Kurds and calling him “the dictator who sends tens of thousands of political opponents to prison, commits genocide against the Kurds, and occupies Northern Cyprus.”

    While Netanyahu often slams Turkish policies on Kurds, including the 2018 Ankara-led Operation Olive Branch in the majority-Kurdish Afrin district in northern Syria, Erdogan draw parallels between Israel’s actions and the Nazi persecution of Jews, dubbing Netanyahu the “PM of an apartheid state,” who has “the blood of Palestinians on his hands.”

    Referring to a new legislation defining Israel as a Jewish state, Erdogan said last year that “the Hitler spirit, which dragged the world into a major disaster, has risen again among some Israeli officials”. Netanyahu responded by saying that “a man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us.”

    Relations between Israel and Turkey deteriorated after the beginning of the Palestinians’ so-called Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip in March 2018, an event that turned violent and resulted in deadly clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli police.

    The violence culminated on 14 May, 2018, the day of the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, which came six months after US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

    Related:

    Turkey to Reconsider Trade With Israel Amid Gaza Row
    Turkey Threatening Israel With Sanctions After Envoy's Recall - Reports
    Turkey & Israel: From Best Friends To Worst Enemies
    Tags:
    war of words, relations, Benjamin Netanyahu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Palestinian Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse