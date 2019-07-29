US-Led Coalition Strike on Syria Kills and Injures Civilians - State Media

Earlier, Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve published its monthly report in which it stated that US-led forces have killed at least 1,302 civilians while battling the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

The warplanes of the US-led international coalition attacked the village of Zerif in an eastern suburb of Deir ez-Zor, leaving civilians among the dead and wounded, according to Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a local source.

The coalition reportedly conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019.

US President Donald Trump announced the pull-out from Syria in December 2018, promising to bring around 3,000 American soldiers home. The reason for the move, according to him, was the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in the Arab Republic.

The United States and its allies have been fighting the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The United States and its allies' operations against Daesh in Syria have not been authorised by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia